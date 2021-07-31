Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target Raised to $79.00 at Piper Sandler

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $73.00 to $79.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ FY2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MMSI. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.56.

Shares of MMSI opened at $70.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.47. Merit Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $39.44 and a twelve month high of $70.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.28.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 12.54%. Sell-side analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph Wright sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $321,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,287.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ronald Frost sold 11,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $734,854.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,666 shares of company stock valued at $3,717,133. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,822,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $468,389,000 after acquiring an additional 212,022 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,476,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $208,199,000 after buying an additional 89,564 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,331,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $139,606,000 after acquiring an additional 266,619 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 29.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 999,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,836,000 after acquiring an additional 228,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 7.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 863,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,709,000 after purchasing an additional 61,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

