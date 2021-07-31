Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Position Increased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,423 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,134,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,822,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $468,389,000 after purchasing an additional 212,022 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,476,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $208,199,000 after acquiring an additional 89,564 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 13,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,601 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director A Scott Anderson sold 23,779 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $1,407,479.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,372.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ronald Frost sold 11,887 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $734,854.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,666 shares of company stock worth $3,717,133 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $70.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 1,001.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.47. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.44 and a 52-week high of $70.90.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 0.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on MMSI shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merit Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.56.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

