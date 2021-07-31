Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.470-$5.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $46.40 billion-$47.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $48.59 billion.

NYSE MRK traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $76.87. 13,004,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,822,748. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The company has a market cap of $194.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.71.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.80% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.77%.

Several research firms have commented on MRK. Argus reissued a hold rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $76.79 price target for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.72.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

