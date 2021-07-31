Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,389 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $4,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 285.0% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $21.03 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 39.02%. On average, analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.32.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

