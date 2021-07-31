MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Holdings Reduced by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,140,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,406 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,038,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,484,000 after acquiring an additional 130,490 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,515,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,130,000 after acquiring an additional 226,849 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,158,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,842,000 after acquiring an additional 112,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 58.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,372,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,997,000 after acquiring an additional 872,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

MDU stock opened at $31.72 on Friday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.62 and a 12 month high of $35.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.59%.

Separately, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

In related news, CEO Nicole A. Kivisto sold 7,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $246,456.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,826,206.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 17,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $587,946.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,702.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,884 shares of company stock valued at $3,235,369. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.