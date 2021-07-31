McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Raised to $245.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $240.00 to $245.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Guggenheim started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

NYSE MCD opened at $242.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $234.91. McDonald’s has a 52 week low of $191.64 and a 52 week high of $247.05. The company has a market capitalization of $181.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,723 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $33,588,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 143,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,235,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

