McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Raised to $266.00 at Truist

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price boosted by Truist from $255.00 to $266.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Truist’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MCD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $253.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $242.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.91. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $191.64 and a 1 year high of $247.05. The firm has a market cap of $181.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,534,826,000 after purchasing an additional 714,829 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,843,468 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,647,571,000 after acquiring an additional 424,599 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $1,616,206,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,304,407 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,637,209,000 after acquiring an additional 57,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 9.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,472,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,450,702,000 after acquiring an additional 566,813 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

