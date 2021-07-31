McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) CFO Kevin M. Ozan Sells 47,649 Shares

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of MCD opened at $242.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $181.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $191.64 and a one year high of $247.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $234.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 85.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $1,616,206,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,888,377 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $871,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,967 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $213,957,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,534,826,000 after purchasing an additional 714,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,443,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $771,792,000 after purchasing an additional 624,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

