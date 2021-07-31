Matson (NYSE:MATX) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Matson (NYSE:MATX) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.580-$3.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Matson in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.00.

MATX traded up $1.52 on Friday, hitting $67.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,685. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.97. Matson has a 12 month low of $35.27 and a 12 month high of $79.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.75. Matson had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 42.28%. Research analysts anticipate that Matson will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.72%.

In other news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $166,375.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 78,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,195,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $309,800.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,732 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,657. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

