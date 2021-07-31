Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Earns Neutral Rating from Wedbush

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Match Group’s FY2023 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MTCH. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Match Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.32.

Match Group stock opened at $159.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.94. The stock has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.03, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.13. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $100.25 and a fifty-two week high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.74 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 20.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Match Group will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,587,986.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,986.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $4,234,644.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,830 shares of company stock worth $7,001,972 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,333,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 735,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,135,000 after purchasing an additional 56,640 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

