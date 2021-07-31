Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Given New $429.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $427.00 to $429.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MA. Raymond James increased their price target on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mastercard from $454.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $412.44.

Shares of MA stock traded down $2.87 on Friday, reaching $385.94. 2,533,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,260,732. The stock has a market cap of $382.49 billion, a PE ratio of 53.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $373.10. Mastercard has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,555.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 476,503 shares of company stock worth $182,884,570 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

