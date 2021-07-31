Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Welch Group LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP grew its stake in Mastercard by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 7,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $67,039,000. Finally, United Bank grew its stake in Mastercard by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 476,503 shares of company stock worth $182,884,570 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MA opened at $385.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $373.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The firm has a market cap of $382.49 billion, a PE ratio of 53.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mastercard from $454.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $412.44.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.