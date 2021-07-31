Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $126.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Masonite International Corp. is a designer and manufacturer of interior and exterior doors. It offers residential molded, flush, stile and rail, louvre and specially-ordered commercial and architectural doors and exterior residential steel, fiberglass, wood doors and entry systems. The company’s portfolio of brands consist of Masonite(R), Marshfield(R), Premdor(R), Mohawk(R), Megantic(R), Algoma(R), Baillargeon(R), Birchwood Best(R) and Lemieux(R). It markets and sells product to remodeling contractors, builders, homeowners, retail dealers, lumberyards, commercial and general contractors and architects through wholesale and retail distribution channels. Masonite International Corp. is headquartered in Florida US. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a buy rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.83.

NYSE DOOR opened at $113.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Masonite International has a 1-year low of $78.00 and a 1-year high of $132.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.75.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.16. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $646.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Masonite International will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John H. Chuang bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $124.66 per share, with a total value of $1,246,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total transaction of $292,606.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,028.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 3.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 8.3% in the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 4.6% in the first quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

