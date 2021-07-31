Marwyn Value Investors Limited (LON:MVI) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.27

Marwyn Value Investors Limited (LON:MVI) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.27 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON MVI remained flat at $GBX 119 ($1.55) on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,499. The company has a market capitalization of £70.85 million and a PE ratio of -91.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 119.74. Marwyn Value Investors has a twelve month low of GBX 99 ($1.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 124.04 ($1.62). The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

About Marwyn Value Investors

Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic.

