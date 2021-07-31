Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. Has $8.45 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,135 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 37,302 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 3.8% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its position in Apple by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Park Capital Group purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $145.86 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.82 and a 12 month high of $150.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.05.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Apple from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.06.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

