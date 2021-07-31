Martello Technologies Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DRKOF) Short Interest Up 135.7% in July

Martello Technologies Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DRKOF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 135.7% from the June 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DRKOF remained flat at $$0.10 during trading on Friday. 4,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,990. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.12. Martello Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.22.

Separately, Desjardins lowered shares of Martello Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Martello Technologies Group Inc, along with its subsidiaries, develops and sells products and solutions that optimize the performance of real-time applications on cloud and enterprise networks. It offers Mitel Performance Analytics, which monitors the status and performance of Mitel and third-party systems in the network; Martello Gizmo, which measures, alerts, and reports on Microsoft 365 user experience; unified communications solution for network health testing; Martello iQ, a service monitoring and analytics platform; and Live Maps, a Windows authentication troubleshooting solution.

