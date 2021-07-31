Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, a drop of 33.7% from the June 30th total of 99,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 267,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
MRTMF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.15. 50,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,552. Maritime Resources has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15.
Maritime Resources Company Profile
