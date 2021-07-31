Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, a drop of 33.7% from the June 30th total of 99,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 267,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MRTMF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.15. 50,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,552. Maritime Resources has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15.

Maritime Resources Company Profile

Maritime Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Green Bay property covering an area of 98 square kilometers located to the southwest of the town of King's Point and to the northwest of the town of Springdale in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

