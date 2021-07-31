MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.400-$6.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

MarineMax stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.79. 372,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.97. MarineMax has a fifty-two week low of $23.24 and a fifty-two week high of $70.89.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $666.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.99 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HZO. Truist Securities raised their price target on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Truist raised their price target on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on MarineMax from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.00.

In other news, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 5,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $350,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,161,638.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $1,628,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,222 shares of company stock worth $5,855,298 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

