Maria C. Borras Sells 10,000 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Stock

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $207,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $21.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.47 and a beta of 1.76.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 122.03%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.66.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKR. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1,111.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

