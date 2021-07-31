Man Group plc Trims Stock Position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Man Group plc lessened its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) by 78.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,565 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 127,192 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTB. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTB stock opened at $33.14 on Friday. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $41.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.96.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 29.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.89%.

NTB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

About The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

