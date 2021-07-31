Man Group plc Trims Stock Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Man Group plc cut its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,684 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of PVH by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 414 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of PVH by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 470 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of PVH by 546.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

PVH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. raised their target price on PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PVH in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on PVH from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on PVH from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PVH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.05.

PVH stock opened at $104.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.05, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.97. PVH Corp. has a one year low of $47.21 and a one year high of $121.18.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

