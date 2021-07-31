Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the June 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.7 days.

Several research analysts have commented on MNGPF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Man Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

Get Man Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:MNGPF opened at $2.66 on Friday. Man Group has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $2.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.53.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.