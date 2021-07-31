Man Group plc Makes New $1.54 Million Investment in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Man Group plc bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 38,262.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter worth $300,000. 26.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $15.17 on Friday. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $71.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.98.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $202.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae sold 5,598,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $134,530,032.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,604,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,172,049.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Veronique Lecault sold 1,000,000 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,006,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,653,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,898,420 shares of company stock valued at $337,960,033 over the last three months.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

