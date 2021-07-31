Man Group plc Cuts Stake in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Man Group plc reduced its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 83.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,014 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,859,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,504,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 7.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,988,000 after buying an additional 77,240 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 657,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,468,000 after buying an additional 5,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on RRR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.64.

RRR stock opened at $39.40 on Friday. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $46.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.20 and a beta of 2.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.31.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.80. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 13.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.