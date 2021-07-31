Man Group plc Cuts Position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Man Group plc decreased its position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 45.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 53,995 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 364.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $105,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 19.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 195.2% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 6,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $154,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 288,573 shares in the company, valued at $5,581,001.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 1,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $35,081.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 207,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,790,058.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,419,508 in the last 90 days. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NKTR stock opened at $15.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.51. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $26.75.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.15 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.31% and a negative return on equity of 38.12%. The company’s revenue was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on NKTR. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nektar Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

