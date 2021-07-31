Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.63 EPS

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The energy company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.63), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 12.77%.
NASDAQ TUSK traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.66. 153,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,567. The company has a market cap of $169.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.16. Mammoth Energy Services has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $7.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.71.
Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile
