Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.63 EPS

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The energy company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.63), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 12.77%.

NASDAQ TUSK traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.66. 153,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,567. The company has a market cap of $169.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.16. Mammoth Energy Services has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $7.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in four segments: Infrastructure Services, Well Completion Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, networks and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

