Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Acquired by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.21% of Main Street Capital worth $5,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 3.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 23.9% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 16,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter valued at $249,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at $471,000. 18.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAIN stock opened at $41.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $26.68 and a 52-week high of $43.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.51.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 112.60% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.14%.

Several research firms have commented on MAIN. TheStreet raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

