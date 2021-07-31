Mail.ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) versus WANdisco (OTCMKTS:WANSF) Financial Review

Mail.ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) and WANdisco (OTCMKTS:WANSF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Mail.ru Group and WANdisco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mail.ru Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 WANdisco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mail.ru Group currently has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.57%. Given Mail.ru Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mail.ru Group is more favorable than WANdisco.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mail.ru Group and WANdisco’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mail.ru Group $1.39 billion 3.61 -$288.71 million N/A N/A WANdisco $10.53 million 18.57 -$34.33 million ($0.54) -8.75

WANdisco has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mail.ru Group.

Volatility and Risk

Mail.ru Group has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WANdisco has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mail.ru Group and WANdisco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mail.ru Group -13.31% -3.40% -2.24% WANdisco N/A N/A N/A

Summary

WANdisco beats Mail.ru Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mail.ru Group

Mail.ru Group Limited operates as an Internet company in primarily in Russia and other CIS states. The company operates through Communications and Social, Games, and New Initiatives segments. It operates Cloud Mail.ru, a service to store files in the cloud; Search Mail.ru, a search engine; Youla, a location-based marketplace; and Delivery Club, food delivery service, as well as VK, OK, and My World social networks. The company also develops mobile applications; operates ICQ, Mail.ru Agent, and TamTam instant messengers; and develops and publishes games for various platforms comprising mobile, PC, and consoles. In addition, it provides email for domain; Teambox, a cloud storage that enables companies to share documents, files, and archives; Icebox cloud object storage; Infra, a cloud service; Predictive analytics, a service for customer analytics; and Rating Mail.ru to evaluate the site attendance rates, study the socio-demographic and technological characteristics of the audience, and build analytical reports in accordance with these data. Further, the company offers Postmaster, a mailing list management service; Mediator, a service for editorial analytics; Webmaster; SEOsan, a monitoring system; Tarantool, a database management system; myTarget, an advertisement platform; myTracker mobile analytics platform; and MRG Digital Lab, an advertising services and technologies laboratory. Additionally, it develops media projects comprising News Mail.ru, Hi-Tech Mail.ru, Lady Mail.ru, Auto Mail.ru, Health Mail.Ru, Kids Mail.Ru, Cinema Mail.ru, Realty Mail.ru, Pets Mail.ru, All Pharmacies, Sport Mail.ru, and Hi-Chef Mail.ru. The company was formerly known as Digital Sky Technologies Limited and changed its name to Mail.ru Group Limited in October 2010. Mail.ru Group Limited was founded in 1998 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

About WANdisco

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers WANdisco LiveData Platform, an enterprise-class software platform that transfers data across various environments with guaranteed consistency, no downtime, no outages, and no risk; and LiveData Plane for Azure, a core Azure service that keeps unstructured data available and consistent across diverse environments. The company also offers LiveDAta Migrator, a cloud migration tool to initiate a transfer of data from one cluster to another; LiveCode that power the business with future-proof technology; LiveData Cloud Services for Azureto to facilitate petabyte scale cloud migration without business interruption; and LiveData for MultiCloud that keeps data consistent across a distributed environment. In addition, it offers Apache Hive, a data warehouse system that allows easy data querying, analysis, and reporting of massive datasets distributed across various systems, file stores, and databases; Apache Ranger, which provides centralized security administration, fine-grained authorization, and centralized auditing within a single cluster; and Apache Sentry to control and enforce privileges on data for authenticated users and applications. Further, it offers cloud analytics, hybrid cloud, multi cloud, and recovery solutions. WANdisco plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Sheffield, the United Kingdom.

