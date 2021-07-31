Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Issues Earnings Results

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 34.70% and a net margin of 32.55%.

NYSE:MMP traded down $1.02 on Friday, hitting $46.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,404,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.27. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.12. Magellan Midstream Partners has a one year low of $32.61 and a one year high of $53.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 107.03%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMP. Raymond James upped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

