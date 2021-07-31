Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. provides entertainment experiences. The Company presents or hosts events in its diverse collection of venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA and The Chicago Theatre. Also under the MSG Entertainment umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, with entertainment dining and nightlife brands including Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex and Cathédrale. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Wolfe Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Madison Square Garden Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

Shares of MSGE stock opened at $69.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.17. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $63.55 and a fifty-two week high of $121.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.38) by $0.72. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a negative net margin of 187.12%. The business had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($5.36) EPS. Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post -13.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 2,941.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

