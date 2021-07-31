MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $26.08, but opened at $25.00. MacroGenics shares last traded at $24.37, with a volume of 6,809 shares.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.38). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 126.15% and a negative return on equity of 45.99%.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MGNX shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. BTIG Research started coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. MacroGenics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,539,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,100,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,244,578.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGNX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter worth $80,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the fourth quarter valued at about $719,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,012,000 after acquiring an additional 44,125 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.11.

MacroGenics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGNX)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.