MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.38 EPS

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.38), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 41.37% and a negative net margin of 109.07%.

MGNX traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.96. 659,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,286. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 2.27. MacroGenics has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $36.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.11.

In other MacroGenics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.53 per share, with a total value of $1,539,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,100,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,244,578.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

MGNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. MacroGenics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.29.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

