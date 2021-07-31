LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Issues Earnings Results

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) posted its earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.95, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $99.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.74. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $61.52 and a one year high of $118.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,210 shares of company stock valued at $254,077. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LYB. Bank of America lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.29.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

