Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Short Interest Down 61.0% in July

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,400 shares, a decline of 61.0% from the June 30th total of 352,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 348,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LYSDY traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,613. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lynas Rare Earths has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -269.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Lynas Rare Earths alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lynas Rare Earths from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. engages in the production of rare earth minerals. It focuses on the exploration, development, mining, and processing of rare earth deposits. The company was founded by Nicholas Anthony Curtis on May 25, 1983 and is headquartered in Kuantan, Malaysia.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Lynas Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lynas Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.