LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s (LVMUY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $391.00.

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:LVMUY opened at $160.39 on Tuesday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12-month low of $85.67 and a 12-month high of $165.59. The company has a market capitalization of $404.78 billion, a PE ratio of 75.30 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE engages in the manufacture of luxury goods. It operates through the following business segments: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective Retailing, and Other Activities & Eliminations. The Wines & Spirits segment produces and sells high quality champagne wines and sparkling wines.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.