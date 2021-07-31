Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Shares Down 4.8%

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN)’s stock price fell 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$10.21 and last traded at C$10.59. 1,667,556 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 2,336,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.12.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LUN shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays upgraded Lundin Mining from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TD Securities cut their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.75.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The mining company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$863.02 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Lundin Mining Co. will post 1.1100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is presently 19.57%.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 24,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.10, for a total value of C$372,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 470,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,104,383.90. Also, Director Donald Kinloch Charter bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.00 per share, with a total value of C$195,018.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$746,580.91.

About Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

