Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target Cut to C$13.50 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LUNMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lundin Mining currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.29.

LUNMF opened at $9.00 on Friday. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $13.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.88.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $681.48 million for the quarter.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

