Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Given New C$15.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LUNMF. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a C$12.00 price target (down from C$13.30) on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.29.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

OTCMKTS LUNMF opened at $9.00 on Friday. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.57.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $681.48 million during the quarter.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.