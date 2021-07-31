LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LTC Properties, Inc., a health care real estate investment trust, invests primarily in long-term care and other health care related facilities through mortgage loans, facility lease transactions and other investments. Their primary objectives are to sustain and enhance stockholder equity value and provide current income for distribution to stockholders through real estate investments in long-term care facilities and other health care related facilities managed by experienced operators providing quality care. “

Several other analysts have also commented on LTC. TheStreet lowered LTC Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho downgraded LTC Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on LTC Properties from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Shares of LTC stock opened at $37.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.86, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 0.97. LTC Properties has a one year low of $32.01 and a one year high of $44.73.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.22). LTC Properties had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 5.82%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LTC Properties will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the first quarter worth $25,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the second quarter worth $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the first quarter worth $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

