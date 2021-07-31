LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.50 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LSB Industries, Inc., is a diversified holding company involved in manufacturing operations through its subsidiaries. It manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. The company operates through Chemical Business which manufactures and sells nitrogen based chemical products including high purity and commercial grade anhydrous ammonia, industrial and fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate, urea ammonium nitrate, nitric acids in various concentrations, nitrogen solutions, diesel exhaust fluid and various other products. It’s Engineered Products Business markets a proprietary line of precision metal working machine tools and industrial performance solutions to customers worldwide. The company owns and operates facilities in Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma, and operates a facility within a global chemical company’s complex in Baytown, TX. LSB’s products are sold through distributors and directly to end customers throughout the United States. “

Get LSB Industries alerts:

Shares of LSB Industries stock opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. LSB Industries has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $8.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.48.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.15 million. LSB Industries had a negative return on equity of 32.26% and a negative net margin of 10.25%. As a group, research analysts predict that LSB Industries will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other LSB Industries news, VP Harold L. Rieker sold 4,000 shares of LSB Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $25,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of LSB Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LSB Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 2,688.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,884 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 26,884 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LSB Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 115.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 22,325 shares during the period. 31.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSB Industries Company Profile

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells chemical products in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LSB Industries (LXU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.