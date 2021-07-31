LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

LPLA opened at $141.04 on Friday. LPL Financial has a 12 month low of $73.14 and a 12 month high of $159.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.67.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 6.98%. As a group, equities analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 50,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total value of $7,859,222.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,631,391.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,002,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,340 shares of company stock valued at $20,428,432. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. decreased their price target on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.05.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.