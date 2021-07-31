Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Receives $79.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.00.

Several research firms have commented on LZAGY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS LZAGY traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,793. Lonza Group has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $78.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.94.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

