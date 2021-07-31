Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Short Interest Up 164.9% in July

Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 164.9% from the June 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of LONCF stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. Loncor Gold has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.35 million, a PE ratio of -29.80 and a beta of 1.69.

Get Loncor Gold alerts:

Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS:LONCF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Loncor Gold Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The company also explores for platinum deposits. The company's flagship project is the Adumbi project that consists of 6 mining leases covering an area of 361 square kilometers located in the Archaean Ngayu Greenstone Belt.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Loncor Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loncor Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.