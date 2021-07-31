Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target Increased to $385.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $384.00 to $385.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LMT. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $400.87.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT stock opened at $371.67 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $402.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $381.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 26.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.87%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.