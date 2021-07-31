Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. Redburn Partners raised Lloyds Banking Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.75.

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $2.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.61. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 28,289 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 10,064 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 272,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 90,883 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 125,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,542,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

