LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS.

Shares of LKQ stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,523,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.83. LKQ has a one year low of $26.73 and a one year high of $52.99. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.84.

In other LKQ news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $67,387.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at $901,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their price target on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.63.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

