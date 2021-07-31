Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.17 EPS

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $1.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Littelfuse updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $3.070-$3.230 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $265.99. 100,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,800. Littelfuse has a fifty-two week low of $165.45 and a fifty-two week high of $287.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $252.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LFUS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. CL King started coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 1,374 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.46, for a total value of $355,124.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 260,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,312,288.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cary T. Fu sold 2,145 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.72, for a total transaction of $565,679.40. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,695 shares of company stock worth $13,581,573. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

