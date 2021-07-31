Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 35.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,846 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $4,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 787,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,645,000 after purchasing an additional 306,334 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at $75,146,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 718.1% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 267,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,675,000 after buying an additional 234,595 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 665,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,867,000 after buying an additional 84,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 381,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,881,000 after buying an additional 62,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $265.99 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.45 and a 1 year high of $287.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.91.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.17. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 15.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

In other news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 7,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.58, for a total value of $1,998,017.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,066.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 39,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $10,005,651.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 219,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,151,010.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,695 shares of company stock valued at $13,581,573 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

LFUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

