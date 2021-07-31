Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $374.42.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LAD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAD. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 133.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the first quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 228.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 1,146.7% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAD stock opened at $377.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.80. Lithia Motors has a 1 year low of $215.21 and a 1 year high of $417.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $347.22.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 28.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.70%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.