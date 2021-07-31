Lingerie Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOTY) Short Interest Down 66.0% in July

Lingerie Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOTY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a drop of 66.0% from the June 30th total of 65,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,179,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:BOTY remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 163,396,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,229,945. Lingerie Fighting Championships has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.
About Lingerie Fighting Championships
