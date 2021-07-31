Lingerie Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOTY) Short Interest Down 66.0% in July

Lingerie Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOTY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a drop of 66.0% from the June 30th total of 65,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,179,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BOTY remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 163,396,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,229,945. Lingerie Fighting Championships has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

About Lingerie Fighting Championships

Lingerie Fighting Championships, Inc, a media company, focuses on developing, producing, promoting, and distributing entertainment through live entertainment events, digital home videos, broadcast television networks, video on demand, and digital media channels in the United States. It offers wrestling and mixed martial arts fights featuring women under the LFC brand name.

